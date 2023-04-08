North Korea tests underwater nuclear attack drone: Report

North Korea carried out another test of an underwater nuclear attack drone earlier this week, according to a report Friday.

The Haeil-2 drone began its test April 4 in Kajin Port, located in Kumya County, South Hamgyong Province, said the Korean Central News Agency.

It said the drone traveled a simulated distance of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) in elliptical and "8" patterns, set in the East Sea of Korea, for 71 hours and six minutes.

The drone arrived April 7 at Ryongdae Port, situated in Tanchon City, South Hamgyong Province, the designated location for the simulated target, according to the agency. The test warhead accurately exploded underwater at the location.

North Korea tested a new underwater nuclear weapon capable of creating a super-scale radioactive tsunami during three-day military exercises that concluded in late March.

The secret weapon, "Unmanned Underwater Nuclear Attack Craft 'Haeil,'" was tested during the drill from March 21 to 23 off the coast of Riwon County, South Hamgyong Province, and reached the target point in waters off Hongwon Bay.