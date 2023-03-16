South Korean president warns North Korea to pay for its 'reckless provocations'

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol warned North Korea on Thursday that it would pay for its "reckless provocations" after Pyongyang launched another missile toward the East Sea.

"North Korea will certainly pay for reckless provocations," Yoon said at a meeting of South Korea's National Security Council (NSC) before departing for a two-day trip to Japan for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The NSC also strongly condemned North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch on Thursday morning, calling it a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

According to the NSC, it is also a grave provocation that heightens tensions on the Korean Peninsula and threatens regional peace, the media outlet reported.

North Korea launched the long-range ballistic missile just hours before Yoon left for Tokyo to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the first such visit by a South Korean president in 12 years.

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea fired two ground-to-ground missiles, a day after the US and South Korea began their major Freedom Shield exercises, which will last at least 10 days.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un witnessed a series of missile tests simulating the destruction of an enemy airport, as he urged the military to gradually intensify drills to simulate "real war."

















