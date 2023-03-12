INDONESIAS MOUNT MERAPI STILL ACTIVE A DAY AFTER ERUPTION

Indonesia's Mount Merapi continued erupting Sunday afternoon after it spewed clouds of hot ash the previous day, the volcanology agency said.



Agus Budi Santoso, head of the Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre in Yogyakarta told a press conference that there have been 54 eruptions as of Sunday afternoon with decreasing intensity.



"The most intense one was the eruption that occurred yesterday. We can still see and hear the fluctuating volcanic activity from our observation post," Santoso said.



A drone observation on Sunday morning showed that the mixture of rock, lava and gas travelled almost 4 kilometres down and its clouds of hot ash travelled over the south-west slope.



Santoso said eruptions occurring over the weekend are still part of continuous and increasing volcanic activity since the 2,968-metre mountain's last major eruption in 2010 that killed more than 350 people.



The volcano's alert status was raised to the second-highest level in 2020 and authorities still maintain the status.



Merapi is one of more than 120 active volcanoes that dot along the Indonesian archipelago and is located between the provinces of Yogyakarta and Central Java on Indonesia's most densely populated island of Java.

