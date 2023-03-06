CHINAS NEW FOREIGN MINISTER TO ADDRESS UKRAINE, US IN FIRST SPEECH

The new Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is due to give his first press conference this Tuesday at the ongoing annual meeting of the National People's Congress in Beijing.



Qin is expected to comment on the Ukraine war and China's tense relationship with the United States.



As a former foreign office spokesperson and, most recently, Chinese ambassador to the US, Qin has a lot of experience in dealing with the media, but such appearances by the foreign minister are usually carefully orchestrated in China.



In particular, people will be listening closely to Qin's statements on the war in Ukraine.



China recently presented a so-called position paper about its stance on the war, but the paper was largely met with disappointment and scepticism. Experts said the paper did not propose any new initiatives for a peace settlement.



China has not yet condemned Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which was ordered over a year ago.

