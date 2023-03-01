Japan foreign minister to skip G20 meeting in India -official

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi addresses the United Nations Security Council meeting on the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine at UN Headquarters in New York City on February 24, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will skip a meeting of G20 foreign ministers due to take place in New Delhi, India, this week, a Japanese government official said.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada will represent Japan at the meetings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Hayashi will attend an in-person meeting of representatives from the Quad countries - the United States, India, Australia and Japan - in India on Friday, the ministry said.























