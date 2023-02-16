China strongly opposed to NATO calling it a threat - Chinese foreign ministry

China was concerned and strongly opposed to NATO saying defence ministers reached an agreement on its outlook regarding China as a threat, the Chinese foreign ministry said during a regular news briefing on Thursday.

Making remarks also about balloon incident, the United States should work with China to manage differences over the Chinese balloon that flew into U.S. airspace, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson also said.

"The unintended entry of the Chinese civilian airship is an unexpected and isolated event," spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing, when responding to a question regarding U.S. President Joe Biden's planned speech over the balloon.