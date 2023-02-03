North Korea adopts new law to protect 'state secrets'

North Korea has adopted a new law to protect state secrets, the state-run media reported on Friday, without providing further details as the government already has a stranglehold on people sharing or receiving information from within or outside the country.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, the new law was passed at the 24th Plenary Meeting of the 14th Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) on Thursday, which was presided over by Choe Ryong Hae, chairman of the SPA Standing Committee.

"Put on the agenda of the plenary meeting were such matters as the adoption of laws of the DPRK on protection of state secret, management of railway, education of prodigies, loaning and national symbols and the review of execution and supervision of the Law of the DPRK on Providing Living Conditions for Discharged Officers," said the media outlet said.

The SPA is the highest body under the constitution, and it is controlled by the ruling party.

According to the Human Rights Watch 2022 report, North Korea has strict laws that make leaving the country without prior permission even a crime of "treachery against the nation," punishable by death.

"Very few North Koreans are escaping the country. Just over 1,000 North Koreans fled to the south in 2019, but only 229 escaped in 2020. Between January and September 2021, only 48 North Koreans successfully reached South Korea where their rights are protected," according to the report.