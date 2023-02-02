Azerbaijani president, US adviser discuss energy, gas corridor

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev on Thursday discussed development of the Southern Gas Corridor with a senior US official.

"President İlham Aliyev thanked the US delegation for their participation in the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting," a statement by the Azerbaijani presidency read.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in the Azerbaijani capital Baku on Friday.

Aliyev said the foundation laid by the Southern Gas Corridor creates favorable opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewable energy, adding that Azerbaijan has a large renewable energy potential.

For her part, according to the statement, Laura Lochman, advisor to the US Deputy Secretary of State for Energy Diplomacy, said Baku makes "substantial contributions to the energy supply of European countries through the Southern Gas Corridor."

Lochman welcomed the agreement between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary and Romania on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy, which was signed with the attendance of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Dec. 17.

The Southern Gas Corridor is a natural gas supply route involving a series of pipelines, namely the South Caucasus Pipeline, the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline, and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, that transport gas resources from the Caspian Sea to European markets.