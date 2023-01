China's top diplomat to visit Moscow in February - Vedomosti

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on December 19, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi is set to visit Moscow in February, Russia's Vedomosti newspaper said on Monday, citing two sources.

According to the newspaper, Wang may visit Russian President Vladimir Putin, one of the sources said.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.