 Contact Us
News Asia Japan and India hold first joint exercise with combat aircraft

Japan and India hold first joint exercise with combat aircraft

The US, Japan, India and Australia form the so-called Quad Group. The four countries want to expand their engagement in the Indo-Pacific, a region where China has sought to expand its influence.

DPA ASIA
Published January 16,2023
Subscribe
JAPAN AND INDIA HOLD FIRST JOINT EXERCISE WITH COMBAT AIRCRAFT

Japan and India have held a joint military exercise with combat aircraft for the first time, the Defence Ministry in Tokyo said on Monday.

The US, Japan, India and Australia form the so-called Quad Group.

The four countries want to expand their engagement in the Indo-Pacific, a region where China has sought to expand its influence.

According to the ministry in Tokyo, India has become the fifth country with which Japan has held such a bilateral exercise, after the United States, Australia, Britain and Germany.

Japan's land and sea forces had previously conducted joint exercises with their Indian counterparts.