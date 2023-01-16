Japan and India hold first joint exercise with combat aircraft

Japan and India have held a joint military exercise with combat aircraft for the first time, the Defence Ministry in Tokyo said on Monday.



The US, Japan, India and Australia form the so-called Quad Group.



The four countries want to expand their engagement in the Indo-Pacific, a region where China has sought to expand its influence.



According to the ministry in Tokyo, India has become the fifth country with which Japan has held such a bilateral exercise, after the United States, Australia, Britain and Germany.



Japan's land and sea forces had previously conducted joint exercises with their Indian counterparts.