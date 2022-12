News Asia North Korea's Kim sets new defence goals for 2023

Kim Jong Un announced new goals for North Korea's military in a report to party leaders, state media reported Wednesday, hinting that sanctions-busting weapons tests will continue next year.

Kim Jong Un attends the sixth enlarged meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on December 27, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (REUTERS)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un laid out a set of new goals for bolstering the country's defence capabilities in 2023 at a key meeting of Workers' Party officials, state media reported on Wednesday.



In his report, given on the second day of a plenary meeting of the ruling party's Central Committee, Kim analysed "the new challengeable situation created in the Korean peninsula and the international political situation," state news agency KCNA reported.



The North Korean leader set out "the orientation of struggle against the enemy [...] for defending the national sovereignty and interests," on top of "new key goals for bolstering up the self-reliant defence capability."



KCNA did not specify what exactly these defence goals will entail but Kim recently declared that his country wanted to have the strongest nuclear force in the future.



The announcement comes at a time of heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula, as North Korea has tested nuclear-capable missiles several times this year, in violation of UN resolutions. Pyongyang is subject to tough international sanctions because of its nuclear weapons programme.



North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on Friday, according to the South Korean general staff.



South Korea and the United States resumed full-scale joint military exercises this year, which are primarily intended to deter North Korea.



Pyongyang recently also threatened Japan after the country decided to almost double its defence budget to 2% of gross domestic product over the next five years as part of a new security strategy to counter potential threats from Pyongyang and more assertive moves from Beijing.



The Foreign Affairs Ministry in Pyongyang accused Japan of having fundamentally changed the security environment in East Asia. Pyongyang will take decisive military action to protect its rights, it said.