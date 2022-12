Blinken warns Taliban ban on women working for NGOs could be 'devastating'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Saturday that a Taliban order for women to be barred from working for NGOs would disrupt aid delivery and could be "devastating" for Afghanistan.

"Deeply concerned that the Taliban's ban on women delivering humanitarian aid in Afghanistan will disrupt vital and life-saving assistance to millions," Blinken tweeted. "This decision could be devastating for the Afghan people."