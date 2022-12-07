Suicide bomber targets police station in Indonesia

A suicide bomber hit a police station in Indonesia on Wednesday, killing himself, and one cop and injuring seven others.

The incident occurred inside the lawns of Astana Anyar Police Office in Bandung city in West Java at around 08:20 a.m. (0120GMT).

Ridwan Kamil, the governor of West Java, confirmed the suicide bombing.

"Please stay calm. The situation is under control," the governor wrote on Twitter after visiting the spot.

According to the Detik News website, one cop had succumbed to injuries while a motorbike supposedly belonging to the bomber was recovered.

Three of the seven injured remain critical, police said.

Bandung Police Chief Kombes Aswin Sipayung said the suicide bomber targeted the cops who had assembled in the police station.

The bomber was brandishing a sharp object, according to police.

The entrance of the police station was also damaged.

A special anti-terror team is investigating the incident.

However, soon after the first blast, another explosion was heard at the same spot.