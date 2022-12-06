N Korea fires artillery shells near border with south for second day

North Korea has launched artillery shells in the vicinity of its border with South Korea for the second day in a row, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.



Seoul was reacting to live-fire drills between South Korea and the United States, Yonhap cited the General Staff of the Korean People's Army as saying.



"We immediately ordered frontline artillery units to launch artillery firing into the sea to issue a strong warning," an unnamed military spokesperson said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.



The warning shots come a day after North Korea launched about 130 artillery shells in the vicinity of its border with South Korea.



The situation on the Korean peninsula is currently very tense. Nuclear-armed North Korea has conducted a string of missile tests recently.



Several experts say they think it is likely North Korea is preparing to conduct its first atomic missile test in more than five years.



