CHINAS XI MEETS EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT CHARLES MICHEL IN BEIJING

China's state and party leader Xi Jinping received EU Council President Charles Michel in Beijing on Thursday.



Their meeting on Thursday was due to centre on the tense geopolitical situation, the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and the European Union's future relations with China.



Other topics include the fight against climate change, trade tensions and economic relations.



Relations have deteriorated noticeably recently: Beijing and the EU are at odds over Chinese backing for Russian President Vladimir Putin, China's threats against Taiwan, human rights violations, the persecution of minorities such as in Xinjiang or Tibet, and Chinese sanctions against EU politicians.



The EU sees China as "partner, competitor and rival" at the same time. From a European perspective, however, the balance of challenges and opportunities from China has shifted over time.



In view of China's important role in dealing with global and regional challenges, the EU continues to seek dialogue and cooperation, according to European sources.



Due to China's strict zero-Covid protocol, Michel is only in Beijing for a one-day visit and is moving in isolation in a "closed circuit."



It is the first personal visit by an EU leader to Beijing since the pandemic began.



Michel is also the first foreign politician to meet Xi Jinping after the recent wave of protests against China's tough zero-Covid measures.



Out of frustration with lockdowns, forced quarantine, mass testing and constant control via the coronavirus app, thousands had demonstrated in several large cities over the weekend. Since then, a large contingent of security forces has largely prevented protests.