South Korean president warns to use special powers to end truckers' strike

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has warned to use special powers to force striking truck drivers to return to work, local media said on Friday.

The president issued the warning after thousands of truck drivers went on strike, disrupting supply chains across the country.

"At a time when the people and businesses, as well as the government, are working as one to overcome the crisis, the Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union (CTSU) has begun an indefinite group transport refusal," Yoon wrote on social media, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"We will not tolerate acts of taking logistical systems hostage in a national crisis situation. If they continue their irresponsible transport refusal, the government has no choice but to consider various measures, including a work initiation order," he stated.

Under local law, the government can invoke a work initiation order if logistics companies or workers cause large disruptions to cargo delivery by refusing to work without justification, the media outlet stated.

"We will respond sternly according to the law and principles to all illegal actions... I intend to make clear that what is sought cannot be gained through illegal violence," the president warned.

In case of refusal of government order, violators of government orders face up to three years in prison or a $22,500 fine, the media organization reported.

Approximately 11,000 people took part in the CTSU strike across the country, demanding the extension of a freight rate system that guaranteed basic wages.

In June, truck drivers went on strike in response to the rise in fuel prices, demanding that the government intervene.

The strike, which lasted about a week, disrupted cargo transportation and resulted in financial loss. The strike also impacted domestic production, causing $1.2 billion in damage, according to media reports.

Truck drivers called off their strike after reaching an agreement with the South Korean Ministry of Transport.




































