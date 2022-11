Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned Azerbaijan's ambassador Thursday to protest against "anti-Iranian propaganda" spread by Azerbaijani officials and the media against Iran.

The ministry said in a statement that it conveyed Iran's displeasure to Ambassador Ali Alizada over "unfriendly remarks" by senior Azerbaijani officials and a "smear campaign" against Iran in Azerbaijani media.

Tehran also called for an "immediate end" to such actions, it added.