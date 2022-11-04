Qatar condemns attack on ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

In this photograph taken on November 1, 2022, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan speaks while taking part in an anti-government march in Gujranwala. (AFP)

Qatar has condemned Thursday's attack on former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he was injured.

"Qatar strongly condemns the attempted assassination of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was wounded in a shooting at his convoy east of the country," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Gulf country affirmed its position in "rejecting the use of violence in the context of political differences," and warned against "falling into a cycle of violence as a result, and stressed its keenness to establish security and stability in Pakistan."

The ministry also wished Khan a "speedy recovery."

A gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Khan in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province, wounding him in the leg. He was shifted to a hospital in Lahore and is said to be in stable condition.

Leaders of his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, say it was a planned assassination attempt, and have accused the prime minister, interior minister and an intelligence official of being involved in the attack.

Since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April, Khan has held a series of anti-government rallies for "real freedom," and has alleged that he was removed in a U.S.-sponsored conspiracy. The coalition government and Washington have denied the claims.

Last week, Khan started his 'long march' protest towards the capital Islamabad to demand early elections. But Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government says there would be no early vote, and the next elections will be held according to schedule, in late 2023.



























