Pakistan’s law minister steps down

Pakistan's law and justice minister resigned Monday for "personal reasons," according to local media.

Azam Nazeer Tarar announced his resignation after he wrote on Twitter that he is unhappy that a small group of people raised slogans against state institutions at the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore.

Local media also shared Tarar's resignation letter.

"I have had the great honour and privilege to serve my country as the federal minister for law and justice under the able leadership of Mian Mohammad Shehbaz Shareef, prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

"However, due to personal reasons, I am unable to discharge my duties as the federal minister," it said in part.

Anti-military slogans at the conference held on Sunday by the Independent Lawyers Group, of which Tarar is a key member, drew criticism from the coalition government.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the chanting of slogans against state institutions during the conference.