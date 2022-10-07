News Asia Zelensky calls for arms deliveries and defence investments at EU summit

Zelensky calls for arms deliveries and defence investments at EU summit

"Increase the supply of weapons and ammunition to defend against the Russian pressure. Increase the manufacture of weapons and ammunition in Europe to be always ready to defend our common space," Zelensky said in his speech.

DPA ASIA Published October 07,2022 Subscribe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for increased arms deliveries and defense investments despite rising living costs when addressing EU leaders in Prague via video-link.



"Increase the supply of weapons and ammunition to defend against the Russian pressure," Zelensky said. "Increase the manufacture of weapons and ammunition in Europe to be always ready to defend our common space."



He acknowledged that Russia's war on Ukraine and rising energy costs led to "unprecedented pressure on the standard of living of the absolute majority of Europeans" but insisted on defence and security investments.



"Like everything else in Europe, security is not something you can get by giving up something or signing a treaty. Security is a task," he said.









