North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile towards the east - Seoul

North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile, Seoul's military said early Tuesday, part of a record-breaking streak of weapons tests by Pyongyang, as South Korea ramps up military drills with the US.
"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile east," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without giving further details. Japan's coast guard also confirmed the launch of a suspected North Korean ballistic missile.
The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover after its coast guard reported on a suspected missile launch by North Korea.
The latest launch was Pyongyang's fifth launch in a week, amid military muscle-flexing by the United States and South Korea, which staged trilateral anti-submarine exercises last week with Japanese naval forces.