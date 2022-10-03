North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile towards the east - Seoul

North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile, Seoul's military said early Tuesday, part of a record-breaking streak of weapons tests by Pyongyang, as South Korea ramps up military drills with the US.



" North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile east," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without giving further details. Japan's coast guard also confirmed the launch of a suspected North Korean ballistic missile.



The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover after its coast guard reported on a suspected missile launch by North Korea.



The latest launch was Pyongyang's fifth launch in a week, amid military muscle-flexing by the United States and South Korea, which staged trilateral anti-submarine exercises last week with Japanese naval forces.