Afghan women protest bomb attack on education centre for second day

For the second day in a row, dozens of women, mainly university students, held protests in Afghanistan to decry the "genocide" of the Hazara community and demand access to education.



More than a hundred people, mainly young women and girls, were killed and injured in a suicide attack on an educational centre in Kabul on Friday, drawing national and international condemnation.



The centre mainly prepared students from the Shia-Hazara ethnic group for state-run university entrance exams.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.



On Sunday, a few hundred university students marched in Herat and Bamyan provinces, chanting slogans against the killing of Hazaras as well as the closure of teenage girls' schools by the Taliban, two protesters told dpa.



As always, the protests were quashed by the Taliban forces.



Videos of the protests released by local media show the protesters chanting slogans such as "Stop the Genocide!" and "Education is our right."



On Saturday, dozens of young women held peaceful rallies in Kabul but their protests were ended by Taliban violence and warning shots. Some journalists and male protesters were detained.



Following the Taliban's return to power last year, deadly bombings, often claimed by Daidh, have become frequent. They mostly target religious minorities, as well as Taliban officials.



