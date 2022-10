S.Korea says it does not recognize Russia annexation of parts of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council via a video conference call at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 28 July 2022. (EPA File Photo)

South Korea said on Saturday it does not recognise Russia's declared annexation of parts of Ukraine or what Moscow called referendums that took place in those areas.

Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial security and independence must be protected, South Korea's foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.