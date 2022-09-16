11 reported injured in clashes on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

A view shows a burnt armoured personnel carrier of Kyrgyz forces near Golovnoi water distribution facility outside the village of Kok-Tash in Batken province, Kyrgyzstan May 5, 2021. (REUTERS File Photo)

Eleven people were injured in clashes on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Kyrgyz security sources said Friday.

The Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security said in a statement that the conflict on the border continues.

The Tajik side set fire to border villages in Kyrgyzstan, including Kulundu, Maksat, and Dzhani-Dzher, it said.

The two countries' foreign ministers discussed the situation at the border, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency from the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, they underlined the importance of solving the problems at the border through political and diplomatic means.

The ministry issued a protest note to the Tajik side regarding what it called their illegal and destructive actions.

On Thursday, two Kyrgyz citizens were injured in clashes between border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.





















