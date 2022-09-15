Xi arrives in Samarkand ahead of SCO summit in Uzbekistan

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in the Uzbek city of Samarkand for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.



Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed Xi in person at Samarkand airport on Wednesday evening, where the Chinese president praised the "comprehensive strategic partnership" of the two countries, according to China's Xinhua news agency.



The Chinese president's visit to Uzbekistan marks his first trip abroad in more than two and a half years. On Thursday, he is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine.



Russian officials have said that the meeting, which will take place on the sidelines of the summit, will be used to discuss the war in Ukraine. China has previously voiced its support for Putin and placed blame for the war on the US and NATO instead.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the summit, which is the SCO's first in-person leaders' summit since 2019.



Several bilateral meetings are expected, as is the admission of Iran to the Eurasian political, trade and security bloc.



The current members of the organization are China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.



Iran has so far held observer status, as have Belarus and Mongolia. Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Türkiye are considered SCO partner countries.



