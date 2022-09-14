Xi arrives in Central Asia ahead of talks with Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Central Asian nation of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, marking his first international trip in more than two and a half years.



After speaking with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the capital Nur-Sultan, Xi travels on to Samarkand, Uzbekistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Thursday and Friday.



A meeting on the sidelines of the Samarkand talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned.



According to Russian officials, the meeting will cover the war in Ukraine in detail. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since the Russian invasion.



China has sympathized with Putin in the conflict, placing the blame on the US and NATO instead. On a visit to Moscow last week, parliamentary leader Li Zhanshu expressed China's support of Russia.



"We see that the United States and its NATO allies are expanding their presence near the Russian borders, seriously threatening national security and the lives of Russian citizens," said Li, the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to press releases by Russia's State Duma.



"On the Ukrainian issue, we see how they have put Russia in an impossible situation. And in this case, Russia made an important choice and responded firmly," said Li.



Comparatively, Chinese state media reports on the visit did not mention Ukraine whatsoever.



Also joining the SCO summit in the former Soviet republic are Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Modi and Xi will be seeing each other for the first time since fatal clashes between their militaries at the Himalayan border two years ago.



The 2022 summit aims to finalize Iran's admission into the SCO, a Eurasian political, trade and security bloc. In addition to China, Russia and India, the organization currently includes Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.



Iran holds observer status, as do Belarus and Mongolia. Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Türkiye are classified as partner countries.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chinese president has not travelled abroad since January 2020. Xi only travelled to the Chinese special administrative region of Hong Kong on July 1 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its independence from British rule.



