UN warns of Israeli officials interference in probe of sexual violence against Palestinian detainees

UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten on Monday expressed concern over attempts by Israeli political actors to interfere with investigations into reports of sexual violence against Palestinian detainees.

"I am particularly concerned about recent attempts by some Israeli political actors, to interfere with ongoing justice processes and/ or to justify the use of these methods. Sexual violence and sexualized torture in detention settings must never be normalized," Patten said in a statement following increasing reports of sexual violence against Palestinian prisoners.

She warned that "impunity emboldens perpetrators, silences victims, and undermines prospects for peace," and urged for accountability and justice for the crimes.

Citing UN's recently published report, Patten said: "Sexual violence and sexualized torture in any form and in any context, and particularly in detention settings, is unacceptable."

"Such abhorrent acts not only constitute a grave violation of human rights and human dignity but they also undermine efforts towards peace and stability in the region," she added.

Emphasizing the need for immediate support for victims, including medical and psychological care, the UN official expressed concern about the low number of probes compared to the volume of complaints received.

Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip has killed nearly 41,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 94,800 others, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.