Security operation targets foreign nationals with alleged ISIS ties

As a result of the operation carried out by the Provincial Directorate of Security, Counterterrorism, and Intelligence Units, a total of 10 foreign nationals who were determined to have contacts with terrorist organization ISIS members in conflict zones were targeted.

Some of the suspects were found to have been in conflict zones and information was obtained that they had been involved in terrorist activities within the organization in previous years. In order to apprehend the suspects, simultaneous operations were conducted at designated addresses throughout the city.

As a result of the operation, 9 of the suspects were taken into custody, and efforts to apprehend the remaining one are ongoing.