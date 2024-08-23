Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 16 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 16 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, near the countries' borders, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists were targeted with an operation in the Hakurk, Asos, Gara, and Metina regions, the ministry said on X.

"We will continue unpredictable, unconventional, rapid, and continuous operations to destroy terrorism at its source!" it added.

The terrorist PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks and launch attacks both on nearby Türkiye and locals in northern Syria.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.















