Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK/YPG terrorists planning attack in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" five PKK/YPG terrorists as they were plotting an attack in northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said Turkish soldiers "neutralized" the terrorists as they were preparing to attack a Turkish operation zone in northern Syria.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.















