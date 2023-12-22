3 Turkish soldiers left martyred in heinous PKK terror attack

The Ministry of National Defense announced that 3 soldiers were martyred and 4 soldiers were injured in an attack carried out by members of the bloody-minded PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq.

According to initial findings, 4 terrorists were neutralized in air operations targeting the escape routes of the terrorists.

The statement from the Ministry of National Defense included the following expressions:

"In an attack carried out by members of the bloody-minded PKK terrorist organization on December 22, 2023, in Northern Iraq, 3 of our brave comrades were martyred and 4 of our brave comrades were injured in subsequent contact.

Contact is ongoing as part of operations against the PKK terrorist organization in the region. Sudden air operations were carried out on identified targets and the escape routes of the terrorists. According to initial findings, 4 terrorists were neutralized.

In this incident that deeply saddens and grieves us, we extend our condolences to the families of our esteemed martyrs who lost their lives, and our heartfelt condolences and patience to the Turkish Armed Forces and our noble nation. We also wish a speedy recovery to our injured personnel."





