Türkiye destroys 16 terror targets, ‘neutralizes’ many terrorists in northern Iraq

Türkiye on Tuesday destroyed 16 terror targets and "neutralized" many terrorists in air operations in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

In order to eliminate terror attacks against Türkiye from northern Iraq and to ensure border security by "neutralizing" PKK/KCK and other terrorist elements, airstrikes were carried out to target caves, bunkers, hideouts, and depots used by the terror group and believed to be housing high-level terrorists in the Metina, Gara, Hakurk, Qandil and Asos regions at 8:00 p.m. (1700 GMT), a ministry statement said.

"A large number of terrorists were neutralized by using the maximum amount of domestic and national ammunition in the operations," it added.

All necessary precautions were taken during the operation to prevent any harm to innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets, as well as the environment, the ministry said.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.