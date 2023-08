The announcement was made by the Ministry of National Defense.

In the area of the Pençe-Claw Operation, private contracted soldier Bünyamin Barlık was martyred as a result of slipping and falling on the terrain.

In the statement, it was said, "In this incident that has filled us with deep sorrow and grief, we pray for Allah's mercy for our noble martyr who lost his life, and we extend our condolences and patience to his grieving family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and our noble nation."