8 FETÖ, 2 PKK terror suspects fleeing to Greece nabbed in Türkiye

Eight suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) and two PKK terror suspects were caught while trying to flee to Greece from Türkiye, Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said a total of 15 people were caught by Turkish border guards, including two suspected members of the PKK terror group and eight members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), the group behind the defeated 2016 coup in Türkiye.

FETÖ orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.