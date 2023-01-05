Turkish forces 'neutralize' 12 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, authorities said on Thursday.

The terrorists were targeted after they attempted to attack the Operation Olive Branch and Operation Peace Spring zones, a Turkish National Defense Ministry statement said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.