18 foreign nationals captured in operations against Daesh/ISIS terror group in Turkish capital

Turkish security forces on Thursday captured 18 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects during simultaneous operations against the terrorist group, according to security sources.

Acting on a tip, Turkish counter-terrorism units carried out operations in the capital Ankara to capture 25 foreign nationals who have been in contact with Daesh/ISIS members, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Among the foreign nationals were those who joined the terror group while abroad.

With 18 of the suspects in custody, the remaining seven are still being sought.

The apprehended suspects, who were evaluated to be in the topmost red category of Türkiye's wanted terrorists list, will be handed over to the Migration Management Directorate to be deported after inquiries.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.