PKK terrorist trained in Greece, Iraq captured in Istanbul

A wanted PKK terrorist trained in Greece and Iraq was arrested by Turkish forces in Istanbul, security sources said on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Ünal G., illegally went to Greece in 2021, where he attended the terror group's training camps and later joined the PKK/KCK in Iraq, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

He was wanted in Türkiye as a court had previously declared him a member of the PKK.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.