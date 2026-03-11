Trump says US destroyed 10 Iranian mine-laying vessels, warns 'more to follow'

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that American forces had destroyed 10 Iranian mine-laying vessels in the Strait of Hormuz within minutes of his warning that Iran would face unprecedented military consequences if it did not remove mines from the waterway.

"We have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

The strikes came after CNN reported that Iran had begun laying mines in the strait, with US officials saying Tehran was using small vessels carrying two to three mines each. Trump, however, noted that US has "no reports of" Tehran putting out mines in the waterway.

Trump had said the US would deploy the same missile technology used against drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean to destroy any boat attempting to mine the strait.

The Strait of Hormuz carries around 20 million barrels of oil daily. Its disruption has already pushed oil prices above since the US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on Feb. 28.

Trump pledged on Monday that the strait is going to remain "safe" and said Iran will be hit 20 times harder if it does anything to stop the flow of oil.

The escalation in the Middle East has flared since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, and to date killing more than 1,200 people, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was the supreme leader. At least eight US service members have been killed since the beginning of the campaign.