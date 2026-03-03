 Contact Us
Drone attack targets US embassy in Saudi capital

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital was struck by two drones early Tuesday, causing minor damage and a small fire but no casualties, the Saudi Defense Ministry said. The attack comes amid escalating tensions following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory missile and drone operations across the region.

Published March 03,2026
The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia's capital came under a drone attack, the Saudi Defense Ministry said early Tuesday.

In a statement posted on the US social media company X's platform, the ministry's spokesperson said the embassy was struck by two drones, according to initial estimates.

The attack caused a limited fire and minor material damage to the building with no casualties reported, it added.

The development came amid escalating regional tensions triggered by joint US-Israeli military strikes on Iran launched early Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has responded with missiles and drones targeting Israel and US military assets across the Gulf.