US to modernize national park access with digital passes

The US has announced a modernization of the national park access system, including new digital pass options, higher fees for international visitors, and broader motorcycle access, all set to launch on Jan. 1.

Under the changes, America the Beautiful passes will be available in digital formats via Recreation.gov, according to a written Interior Department statement.

The passes can be stored on mobile devices, linked to physical cards, and validated through updated tools at park entry points for quicker and smoother access, it said.

"These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access," said Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. "President Trump's leadership always puts American families first."

The annual pass will remain $80 for US residents but rise to $250 for nonresidents.

Visitors from outside the US without an annual pass will be required to pay $100 per person at 11 of the most visited parks, in addition to the standard entrance fee.

To further support domestic access, eight patriotic, resident-only fee-free days have been announced for 2026, including President's Day (Feb. 16), Memorial Day (May 25), Flag Day (June 14), and the National Park Service's 110th birthday (Aug. 25).

Passes will feature new patriotic artwork celebrating American landscapes and heritage, displayed across both digital and physical versions.

Motorcyclists will also benefit from the changes, as each America the Beautiful pass will now cover entry for two motorcycles, extending access to more riders and families.

Revenue from the revised pricing will be reinvested in national parks to support facility upgrades, maintenance, and improved visitor services, according to the department.



