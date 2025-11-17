Trump makes major reversal, says House Republicans should vote to release Epstein files

In a stunning reversal, President Donald Trump said Sunday that Republicans in the US House of Representatives should vote to release all government documents related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The announcement came after Trump for months led a pressure campaign among Republican lawmakers to thwart the release of the documents, collectively known as the Epstein files.

"We have nothing to hide, and it's time to move on from this Democrat hoax perpetrated by radical left Lunatics in order to deflect from the great success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat 'Shutdown,'" he said on his Truth Social platform.

"Nobody cared about Jeffrey Epstein when he was alive and, if the Democrats had anything, they would have released it before our landslide election victory. Some 'members' of the Republican Party are being 'used,' and we can't let that happen," he added.

The about-face came after Trump on Friday cut ties with long-time staunch ally Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene after she refused to concede to his demand to vote against the release of the Epstein files.

In brief remarks to reporters earlier Sunday, Trump dubbed Green a "traitor" and said "I don't think anybody cares about her," the latest sign that he has abandoned their once close ties amid the Epstein row. He later said on social media that Green "is working overtime to try and portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all of her own problems."

Trump's decision to abandon his long-vocal opposition to House Republicans backing efforts to release the documents may signify that the chamber is all but certain to vote in favor as soon as this Tuesday after four Republicans and all Democrats voted last week to force a vote on their release.

"I don't care! All I do care about is that Republicans get back on point," Trump said on Truth.

Rep. Thomas Massie, another Republican on whom Trump has turned, said Sunday he hopes to secure a veto-proof majority for releasing the Epstein files.

"I think we could have a deluge of Republicans. There could be 100 or more," the Kentucky Republican told ABC. "You will have voted to protect pedophiles if you don't vote to release these files, and the president can't protect you then."

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial. He had previously pleaded guilty and was convicted in 2008 of procuring a minor for prostitution.

His survivors have demanded accountability and legal support to face their abusers and achieve justice.





