US approves possible sale of Country Wide Repeater System to Iraq

The US State Department made a determination approving a possible military sale to Iraq of the Country Wide Repeater System and related equipment, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The estimated cost is $100 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

"The proposed sale will improve Iraq's critical command-and-control capabilities, bolstering its defense against regional threats.

"This strengthens Iraq's ability to protect its borders, energy infrastructure and residents, while advancing U.S. security interests," it added.

The principal contractor will be L3Harris Corporation, located in New York.

The agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Thursday.



