News Americas US Senate passes bill to end government shutdown

US Senate passes bill to end government shutdown

The US Senate passed legislation to end the 41-day-long government shutdown, sending the bill to the House for final approval.

Published November 11,2025
The US Senate passed legislation Monday to end the longest-ever government shutdown, which is now in its 41st day.

By a vote of 60-40, the Senate passed H.R.5371, the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2026 as amended.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, Dick Durbin, John Fetterman, Maggie Hassan, Tim Kaine, Angus King, Jacky Rosen and Jeanne Shaheen joined Republicans in supporting the measure.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul voted against the bill.

The upper chamber is sending the bill to the House of Representatives for final approval.