US Senate approves funding bill, paving way for end of shutdown

The Senate late on Monday approved a funding bill to end the longest government shutdown in US history, with the measure now set to head to the lower chamber of Congress.



Sixty senators voted in favour of the bill, while 40 opposed it. The measure would fund the government through the end of January.



The vote marks a political breakthrough following a 41-day-long standoff which has left hundreds of thousands of federal employees without pay and has disrupted public services.



For the budget to take effect, the House of Representatives must approve it. Republicans under President Donald Trump hold a narrow majority in the lower chamber and so far only a handful of dissenters have publicly stated they would vote against the package.



If the House gives its backing, the bill will go to Trump for his signature, a step considered a formality.



The shutdown began on October 1, as Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on a new federal budget. Without a spending plan approved by both chambers of Congress, no money flows to government agencies.



Salaries for federal workers, the military and social assistance programmes are all funded through the federal budget.



Republicans currently hold a narrow majority in the Senate with 53 of the chamber's 100 seats. However, at least 60 votes were needed to move the proposal forward.



For weeks, Democrats refused to back the plan. However, over the weekend, several Democrats shifted their stance, opening the way for Monday's vote.

