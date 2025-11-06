Washington National Guard deployment extended until February

National Guard units deployed to Washington, D.C., will remain on duty until February 28, according to official orders reviewed by the Associated Press (AP).

The extension, outlined in an official order dated November 4, comes in response to the state of emergency declared by President Donald Trump in August and follows instructions from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to "support federal and local law enforcement."

TRUMP'S MILITARY MOVES IN DEMOCRAT-LED CITIES

Earlier, the administration deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles in June to manage immigration-related protests and to Washington in August for crime control purposes.

Trump's decision to place the National Guard under federal control and have them patrol Washington drew criticism as a "dangerous seizure of power."

Additionally, on October 4, about 200 National Guard members were sent to Portland, Oregon, while on October 6, approximately 400 troops from Texas were deployed to Oregon, Illinois, and other states.