Trump threatens NYC funding if Democrat Mamdani wins mayoral race

DPA AMERICAS Published November 04,2025

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 30, 2025. (DHA File Photo)

US President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to withhold federal funds from New York City if Democrat Zohran Mamdani wins Tuesday's mayoral election.



Trump called the 34-year-old candidate a "communist" who would leave the city with "ZERO chance of success, or even survival" on his Truth Social platform. He said if Mamdani wins, "it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required."



New Yorkers go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new mayor.



Polls show Mamdani leading by a wide margin over former Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo, 67, who is running as an independent. Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, 71, is considered unlikely to win, prompting Trump to say that a vote for Sliwa would effectively help Mamdani.



He instead urged voters to back Cuomo, despite the former governor's criticism of Trump during the Covid-19 pandemic. "Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job," he wrote.



Mamdani, a member of the New York State Assembly and affiliated with the left-wing Democratic Socialists of America, has campaigned on policies including rent control and free bus and childcare services, funded by higher taxes on the wealthy and businesses.



If elected, he would become the first Muslim mayor of New York City, which has more than 8 million residents.



Polling places close at 9 pm (0200 GMT on Wednesday), after which the first results are expected.



























