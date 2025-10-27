TRUMP REITERATES WILLINGNESS TO MEET NORTH KOREAS KIM

US President Donald Trump waves as he departs on Air Force One from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on October 27, 2025. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Monday he is willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his upcoming South Korea visit if the latter wants to hold talks.

"I'd love to meet with him if he'd like to meet, I got along great with Kim Jong Un. If he wants to meet, I'll be in South Korea," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling from Malaysia to Japan as part of his Asia tour.

Asked whether he would extend his trip to meet Kim, Trump responded: "I haven't thought of it, but I think the answer would be, yeah."

Last week, Trump described North Korea as a "sort of nuclear power," and indicated openness to talks with Kim. "If he'd like to meet, I'm open to it," he said.

North Korea said earlier that a meeting is possible if the US accepts its nuclear status, which Kim argues is "irreversible."

The two leaders last met in 2019 in the demilitarized zone that divides North and South Korea.

Trump will fly to South Korea on Wednesday to meet President Lee Jae Myung before delivering remarks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO luncheon and attending a US-APEC leaders working dinner.

He will hold a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.