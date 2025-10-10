Suspect in LA’s deadliest wildfire to remain in custody

A US federal judge in Florida ordered Jonathan Rinderknecht, charged in California's deadly Palisades Fire, to remain in custody, citing concerns about his mental health and ability to attend future court hearings, after prosecutors noted arsonist tendencies and family worries.

Federal officials say Rinderknecht, a local resident, started a small fire on New Year's Day that smoldered underground and later reignited, spreading through Pacific Palisades, home to many wealthy Los Angeles residents, NBC News reported.

The fire, which killed 12 people in Pacific Palisades and Malibu, was part of two Jan. 7 blazes that together claimed over 30 lives, destroyed more than 17,000 homes and buildings, and burned for days across Los Angeles County.

ATF agent Thomas Harrison testified that Rinderknecht had moved in with his sister and brother-in-law in Brevard County, Florida, five months ago, but they have since begun eviction proceedings over safety concerns.

Police were called twice last month after Rinderknecht threatened to burn the house during an argument with his sister and later claimed to his visiting father that he had a firearm and would use it in self-defense; no arrests or charges were made.

Rinderknecht is set to stay in Seminole County Jail until an Oct. 17 hearing, where prosecutors will present evidence to formally charge him.