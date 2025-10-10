NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL INDICTED IN TRUMPS LATEST MOVE AGAINST RIVALS: REPORTS

New York Attorney General Letitia James was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Virginia on one count of bank fraud in what local media reports say is part of US President Donald Trump's efforts to punish his political rivals.

The federal grand jury approved the charges after Lindsey Halligan, the newly appointed US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, personally presented the case, reports said.

The Guardian report noted that it is rare for a top federal prosecutor to appear before a grand jury.

Halligan was appointed last month after Trump reportedly grew frustrated with the slow pace of investigations into people who have opposed him.

James, who has long been one of Trump's most vocal critics, previously led a civil fraud case that resulted in massive financial penalties against his business empire, according to a report by CNN.

The latest charge comes just two weeks after Halligan brought a similar case against former FBI Director James Comey.