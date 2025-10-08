Trump meets with released Israeli-American hostage on anniversary of Oct. 7

US President Donald Trump met Tuesday with Edan Alexander, a released Israeli-American hostage held by Hamas for 584 days, and the family of Omer Neutra, a 21-year-old New Yorker killed during Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.

"President Trump is committed to bringing every hostage home," the White House said in a post on the US social media company X's platform.

Around 250 hostages were taken to Gaza following the Palestinian group's cross-border attack on Oct 7, 2023. Tel Aviv estimates that nearly 50 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, including around 20 who are believed to be alive.

More than 11,000 Palestinians are being held in Israeli jails, with 3,544 of them held without trial, according to the Israeli human rights group the Center for the Defense of the Individual (HaMoked).

Israel has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.





